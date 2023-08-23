logo
Breaking News
  

Altria Files E-vapor Patent Infringement Complaint Against Juul

By RTTNews Staff Writer   ✉   | Published:
altriajuul aug23 lt

Tobacco major Altria Group, Inc. has filed a complaint against electronic cigarette maker Juul Labs Inc., seeking a ban on the import and sale of certain Juul e-vapor products.

The patent infringement complaint has been filed with the U.S. International Trade Commission or ITC by Altria's newly acquired subsidiary, NJOY. The complaint alleges that Juul's devices and pods infringe certain patents owned by NJOY.

JUUL is alleged to have involved in trade violations associated with the sale of imported products that infringe U.S. Patent No. 11,497,864 and U.S. Patent No. 10,334,881. NJOY acquired these patents from Fuma International, LLC concurrently with the settlement of a patent infringement lawsuit filed by Fuma.

With the move, Altria, which once owned a good share in Juul, seeks a ban on the importation and sale of certain Juul e-vapor products, including its currently marketed Juul device and Juul pods.

NJOY has also filed a patent infringement complaint against Juul in the U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware. According to the company, NJOY ACE is currently the only pod-based e-vapor product to receive marketing authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration or FDA. The health regulator had deemed the marketing of the ACE device and three ACE tobacco-flavored pods as "appropriate for the protection of public health."

Murray Garnick, Executive Vice President and General Counsel, said, "Protecting our intellectual property is critical to achieving our Vision. JUUL has infringed upon our patents through the sale of its imported products, and we ask the ITC to impose appropriate remedies in response to these trade violations."

It was in early June that Altria agreed to buy e-cigarette startup NJOY for $2.75 billion with a view to improve its portfolio of smoke-free products.

The announcement came soon after Altria exited its stake in Juul Labs. According to reports, Altria in 2018 paid $12.8 billion for a 35% stake in Juul Labs, but the company exited after scrutiny from federal regulators and thousands of lawsuits that claimed Juul had targeted minors.

In April this year, Juul agreed to pay $462 million to settle claims by six US states that it unlawfully marketed its addictive products to minors. Juul reached an agreement with New York, California, Colorado, Illinois, Massachusetts, New Mexico and Washington, D.C. So far, Juul has faced and settled many lawsuits for their alleged role in contributing to the youth vaping epidemic that led to a rise in underage e-cigarette vaping nationwide.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Business News

Editors Pick
Altria Files E-vapor Patent Infringement Complaint Against Juul
Tobacco major Altria Group, Inc. has filed a complaint against electronic cigarette maker Juul Labs Inc., seeking a ban on the import and sale of certain Juul e-vapor products. The patent infringement complaint has been filed with the U.S. International Trade Commission or ITC by Altria's newly acquired subsidiary, NJOY. The complaint alleges that Juul's devices and pods infringe certain patents
SoftBank Chip Unit Arm Files For US IPO
Chip designer Arm, owned by Japan's SoftBank, has filed for an initial public offering in the United States. The proposed IPO on the Nasdaq exchange is expected to be one of the largest listing in recent years. The UK-based company revealed the IPO information in a filing with the U.S. Securities And Exchange Commission, while a prospective share price is yet to be listed.
FDA Approves Pfizer's Abrysvo For Pregnant Individuals To Prevent RSV In Infants
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced the approval of Pfizer Inc.'s Abrysvo (Respiratory Syncytial Virus Vaccine) for use in pregnant individuals to prevent respiratory syncytial virus or RSV in infants. It is the first vaccine approval for use in pregnant individuals to prevent lower respiratory tract disease or LRTD and severe LRTD caused by RSV in infants from birth through 6 months..
Biotechnology Weekly Update - August 17, 2023

In this week's edition of our video, we delve into a dynamic array of industry shifts – from the evolving treatment landscape in Multiple Myeloma that's reshaping patient care, to the hard-hitting news of a company's workforce reduction. Not just that, the recent deal signed by a Plymouth Meeting company and an anti-wrinkle drug gaining FDA approval for its first therapeutic use. Also featured is a cell therapy company all set to resume its clinical study.

View More Videos
Latest Updates on COVID-19
Read More
COVID-19: Drugs in Development
RELATED NEWS
Follow RTT
Copyright © 2023 RTTNews. All rights reserved. By using this site, you agree to the Terms of Service. About Us   |   Contact Us   |   Privacy   |   Sitemap