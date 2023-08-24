Inmar Supply Chain Solutions Recalls Products Stored At Arlington, Texas Facility

Inmar Supply Chain Solutions, LLC has recalled various FDA regulated products stored at its Arlington, Texas Facility citing poor conditions including rodents and higher than required heat, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced.

The affected products were contained in pallets stored in Inmar's Arlington, Texas facility between May 1, 2022, and June 30, 2023. The FDA recalled products were sold to salvage buyers, who have been informed by the company to destroy any such product.

The FDA regulated products include food, over the counter or OTC human or animal drugs, OTC medical devices, dietary supplements, and/or cosmetics, medical devices such as diapers, toothbrushes, feminine hygiene, condoms, etc.

According to the agency, these FDA recalled products were stored in this facility during a time when there may have been a pest control problem at the facility. There are numerous hazards associated with rodents including the potential presence of Salmonella. Use or consumption of affected products may present risk of illness.

Salmonella is an an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in infants, young children, frail or elderly people, pregnant persons, persons with pre- existent pathology and others with weakened immune systems.

In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses.

Further, due to the recent unusually hot weather, these products may also have been subjected to temperatures in excess of the storage condition instructions on the product labeling that could potentially lead to decreased product effectiveness.

However, the company has not received any customer complaints or reports of adverse events related to the recalled products to date.

In recent recalls citing salmonella risk, General Mills in April called back two-, five- and 10-pound bags of its Gold Medal Unbleached and Bleached All Purpose Flour with a "better if used by" date of March 27, 2024, and March 28, 2024. The recall was issued for the potential presence of Salmonella Infantis.

