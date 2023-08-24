logo
Breaking News
  

Inmar Supply Chain Solutions Recalls Products Stored At Arlington, Texas Facility

By RTTNews Staff Writer   ✉   | Published:
inmar aug24 lt

Inmar Supply Chain Solutions, LLC has recalled various FDA regulated products stored at its Arlington, Texas Facility citing poor conditions including rodents and higher than required heat, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced.

The affected products were contained in pallets stored in Inmar's Arlington, Texas facility between May 1, 2022, and June 30, 2023. The FDA recalled products were sold to salvage buyers, who have been informed by the company to destroy any such product.

The FDA regulated products include food, over the counter or OTC human or animal drugs, OTC medical devices, dietary supplements, and/or cosmetics, medical devices such as diapers, toothbrushes, feminine hygiene, condoms, etc.

According to the agency, these FDA recalled products were stored in this facility during a time when there may have been a pest control problem at the facility. There are numerous hazards associated with rodents including the potential presence of Salmonella. Use or consumption of affected products may present risk of illness.

Salmonella is an an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in infants, young children, frail or elderly people, pregnant persons, persons with pre- existent pathology and others with weakened immune systems.

In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses.

Further, due to the recent unusually hot weather, these products may also have been subjected to temperatures in excess of the storage condition instructions on the product labeling that could potentially lead to decreased product effectiveness.

However, the company has not received any customer complaints or reports of adverse events related to the recalled products to date.

In recent recalls citing salmonella risk, General Mills in April called back two-, five- and 10-pound bags of its Gold Medal Unbleached and Bleached All Purpose Flour with a "better if used by" date of March 27, 2024, and March 28, 2024. The recall was issued for the potential presence of Salmonella Infantis.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Business News

Editors Pick
Inmar Supply Chain Solutions Recalls Products Stored At Arlington, Texas Facility
Inmar Supply Chain Solutions, LLC has recalled various FDA regulated products stored at its Arlington, Texas Facility citing poor conditions including rodents and higher than required heat, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced. The affected products were contained in pallets stored in Inmar's Arlington, Texas facility between May 1, 2022, and June 30, 2023.
Altria Files E-vapor Patent Infringement Complaint Against Juul
Tobacco major Altria Group, Inc. has filed a complaint against electronic cigarette maker Juul Labs Inc., seeking a ban on the import and sale of certain Juul e-vapor products. The patent infringement complaint has been filed with the U.S. International Trade Commission or ITC by Altria's newly acquired subsidiary, NJOY. The complaint alleges that Juul's devices and pods infringe certain patents
SoftBank Chip Unit Arm Files For US IPO
Chip designer Arm, owned by Japan's SoftBank, has filed for an initial public offering in the United States. The proposed IPO on the Nasdaq exchange is expected to be one of the largest listing in recent years. The UK-based company revealed the IPO information in a filing with the U.S. Securities And Exchange Commission, while a prospective share price is yet to be listed.
Biotechnology Weekly Update - August 17, 2023

In this week's edition of our video, we delve into a dynamic array of industry shifts – from the evolving treatment landscape in Multiple Myeloma that's reshaping patient care, to the hard-hitting news of a company's workforce reduction. Not just that, the recent deal signed by a Plymouth Meeting company and an anti-wrinkle drug gaining FDA approval for its first therapeutic use. Also featured is a cell therapy company all set to resume its clinical study.

View More Videos
Latest Updates on COVID-19
Read More
COVID-19: Drugs in Development
Follow RTT
Copyright © 2023 RTTNews. All rights reserved. By using this site, you agree to the Terms of Service. About Us   |   Contact Us   |   Privacy   |   Sitemap