Michael Ray Announces 'Just The Way I Am Tour' Dates

Country singer Michael Ray recently announced the dates of his upcoming "Just the Way I Am Tour."

Ray will kick-off his "Just the Way I Am" tour on June 13 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, as support to Luke Combs.

Ray will then perform a few headlining dates as well as a handful of shows supporting Sam Hunt and Russell Dickerson, Chris Young, Nelly, Kip Moore, Jon Pardi and Brantley Gilbert and Ashley McBryde.

The 21-city trek wraps up on November 14 at the Tortuga Music Festival in Florida.

"I can't wait to be back out on the road and be with all of you again," Ray says. "There's nothing better than being with one another and singing the songs that have brought us together over the years, and I'm so excited to share some new songs with you that have come to mean so much to me. Let's make some memories!"

Just The Way I Am 2021 Tour Dates (headlining unless otherwise noted):

June 13 - Caroline Music Fest, Myrtle Beach, S.C. (Support to Luke Combs)

June 14 - Wind Jammer, Isle of Palms, S.C.

June 18 - Dr. Pepper Park, Roanoke, Va.

June 19 - Country Fest, North Lawrence, Ohio (Support to Sam Hunt and Russell Dickerson)

June 26 - Smokin' Summer Jam, Birmingham, Ala.

July 10 - Red River Valley Fair, Fargo, N.D. (Support to Chris Young)

July 17 - Timberwood Amphitheater, Hot Springs, Ark.

July 23 - Power Plant Live, Baltimore, Md.

July 24 - Pinehaven Country Club, Guilderland, N.Y.

July 25 - Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom, Hampton Beach, N.H.

July 31 - Cam-Plex Heritage Center, Gillette, Wyo.

Aug. 6 - Antelope County Fair, Neligh, Neb.

Aug. 21 - Brown County Fair, Aberdeen, S.D. (Support to Nelly)

Aug. 22 - Central State Fair, Rapid City, S.D. (Support to Kip Moore)

Aug. 25 - The Pageant, St. Louis. Mo.

Sept. 3 - Ozark Amphitheater, Camdenton, Mo. (Support to Brantley Gilbert)

Sept. 4 - Touchdowns & Tunes, Paducah, Ky. (Support to Brantley Gilbert, Ashley McBryde)

Sept. 10 - Washington State Fair, Puyallup, Wash.

Sept. 18 - Swine N Dine, Paxton, Ill.

Sept. 23 - Island Hopper Songwriters Festival, Ft. Myers, Fla.

Nov. 14 - Tortuga Music Festival, Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. (Support to Jon Pardi)

