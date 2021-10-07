Chocolate And The Chip Recalls Bakery Products

Los Angeles, California- based Chocolate and the Chip is recalling various bakery products as it may contain undeclared allergens, including wheat, milk, soy, and tree nuts, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said.

The recall involves chocolate chip cookies, cookie bundt cakes and rice crispy treats. The affected cookies were packaged in uniform pairs in a clear resealable plastic package.

Bundt cakes were packaged in a unit of 4 in a white bakery box, while rice crispy treats were packaged in single units in a food grade poly tubing.

All the products were labeled with logo and ingredient information.

The recalled cookies, bundt cakes and rice crispy treats were distributed locally in the Los Angeles area as well as in various states. These include CA, MA, TX, ID, NY, AL, AZ, AR, WA, UT, NJ, FL, OH, CO, GA, ID, MI, NV, NC, PA, VA, OR. The products reached consumers through e-commerce and pop-up retail locations.

The recall was initiated after it was discovered that baked good products containing the allergens of wheat, milk, soy, and tree nuts were distributed in packaging that did not reveal the presence of said allergens.

The problem was caused by a mistake made on the owners behalf and not having the proper protocol for distributing and labeling baked goods under the proper regulations.

People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to specific type of allergens may get serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

However, there have been no reports of illness related to the recalled products to date.

Consumers who have purchased Chocolate and the Chip cookies, bundt cakes and rice crispy treats are urged to disregard the items still in their possessions.

In similar recalls, B&G Foods recently called back certain Tone's Taco Seasoning Blend citing the presence of undeclared wheat.

Picket Fence Creamery in late September called back taco cheese curds and key lime pie ice cream for undeclared wheat. RMH Foods, LLC in mid August recalled 583 cases of Gordon Choice Deli Style Tuna and Chicken Salads for undeclared wheat and tuna allergens.

