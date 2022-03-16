My Chemical Romance Add Dates To North American Tour

My Chemical Romance have announced additional North American tour dates featuring a several special guests.

The fourteen new North American shows will take place in August, September, and October. The band also released additional tickets for already sold-out events.

The band will be joined by a huge lineup of special guests, including Badflower, The Bouncing Souls, Devil Master, Dilly Dally, Ghösh, The Homeless Gospel Choir, Kimya Dawson, The Lemon Twigs, Meg Myers, Midtown, Nothing, Shannon and the Clams, Soul Glo, Surfbort, Taking Back Sunday, Thursday, Turnstile, Waterparks, and Youth Code.

MCR had planned their reunion tour in 2020 but had to reschedule it due to the pandemic. The tour was postponed first to 2021 and then to 2022.

The trek also includes performances at festivals including When We Were Young, Aftershock, Firefly, and Riot Fest, bringing the grand total for the world tour up to 64 dates.

MCR recently canceled their upcoming concerts in Russia and Ukraine over the ongoing conflict in the region.

"With deep regret, My Chemical Romance is cancelling our Ukraine and Russia shows in June, 2022," the band announced on Twitter. "We hope to be able to play for the fans there soon."

My Chemical Romance 2022 Tour Dates:

05/16 - St. Austell, UK @ Eden Project

05/19 - Milton Keynes, UK @ Stadium MK

05/21 - Milton Keynes, UK @ Stadium MK

05/22 - Milton Keynes, UK @ Stadium MK

05/25 - Dublin, IE @ Royal Hospital Kilmainham

05/27 - Warrington, UK @ Victoria Park

05/28 - Cardiff, UK @ Sophia Gardens

05/30 - Glasgow, UK @ OVO Hydro

06/01 - Paris, FR @ AccorHotels Arena

06/02 - Rotterdam, NL @ Rotterdam Ahoy

06/04 - Bologna, IT @ Sonic Park Fest 2022

06/06 - Munich, DE @ Olympiahlle

06/07 - Budapest, HU @ Budapest Park

06/09 - Warsaw, PL @ Progresja Scena Letnia

06/11 - Prague, CZ @ Prague Rocks 2022

06/12 - Berlin, DE @ Velodrom

06/14 - Stockholm, SE @ Gröna Lund

06/21 - Boon, DE @ Kunstrasen Bonn Gronau

08/20 - Oklahoma City, OK @ Paycom Center *^

08/21 - San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center *^

08/23 - Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena *^

08/24 - Cincinnati, OH @ Heritage Bank Center *^

08/26 - Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena *%

08/27 - Belmont Park, NY @ UBS Arena @>

08/29 - Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center $<

08/30 - Albany, NY @ MVP Arena #$

09/01 - Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena #$

09/02 - Montreal, QC @ Centre Bell #$

09/04 - Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena #$

09/05 - Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena #$

09/07 - Boston, MA @ TD Garden &~

09/08 - Boston, MA @ TD Garden &~

09/10 - Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center &~

09/11 - Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center &{}

09/13 - Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena &{}

09/15 - St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center &+

09/16 - Chicago, IL @ Riot Fest

09/20 - Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center &+

09/21 - Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center !+

09/23 - Dover, DE @ Firefly Music Festival

09/24 - Sunrise, FL @ FLA Live Arena !+

09/27 - Houston, TX @ Toyota Center !<

09/28 - Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center !<

09/30 - Denver, CO @ Ball Arena **

10/02 - Portland, OR @ MODA Center **

10/03 - Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome ^^

10/05 - Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena ++

10/07 - Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena **

10/08 - Sacramento, CA @ Aftershock Festival

10/11 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum **

10/12 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum ?^

10/14 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum $***

10/15 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum &+

10/17 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum !#

10/22 - Las Vegas, NV @ When We Were Young

10/23 - Las Vegas, NV @ When We Were Young

10/29 - Las Vegas, NV @ When We Were Young

03/11 - West Springs, NZ @ The Outer Fields at Western Springs

03/13 - Brisbane, AU @ Brisbane Entertainment Centre

03/14 - Brisbane, AU @ Brisbane Entertainment Centre

03/16 - Melbourne, AU @ Rod Laver Arena

03/17 - Melbourne, AU @ Rod Laver Arena

03/19 - Sydney, AU @ Qudos Bank Arena

03/20 - Sydney, AU @ Qudos Bank Arena

* = w/ Turnstile

^ = w/ Dilly Dally

% = w/ Soul Glo

@ = w/ Bouncing Souls

> = w/ Ghösh

$ = w/ Meg Myers

< = w/ Devil Master

# = w/ Waterparks

& = w/ Thursday

~ = w/ Badflower

{} = w/ The Lemon Twigs

+ = w/ Homeless Gospel Choir

! = w/ Midtown

** = w/ Youth Code

^^ = w/ Kimya Dawson

++ = w/ Surfbort

? = w/ Shannon and the Clams

*** = w/ Meg Myers

