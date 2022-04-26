Biden Nominates Veteran Diplomat Bridget Brink As Ambassador To Ukraine

President Joe Biden has nominated veteran diplomat Bridget A. Brink to serve as the new U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine.

Bridget A. Brink, a career member of the Senior Foreign Service, currently serves as the U.S. Ambassador to the Slovak Republic.

After joining the State Department in 1996, Bridget has spent most of her career working on European affairs and the Caucasus.

Bridget has served as Senior Advisor and Deputy Assistant Secretary in the Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs at the U.S. Department of State, with responsibility for issues related to Eastern Europe and the Caucasus. She also served as Deputy Chief of Mission at the U.S. Embassies in Uzbekistan and Georgia.

Bridget spent her twenty-five-year career in the Foreign Service focused on advancing U.S. policy in Europe and Eurasia. She was the Director for the Aegean and the South Caucasus at the National Security Council and served in the State Department as the Deputy Director for Southern European Affairs, Special Assistant to the Under Secretary for Political Affairs, and Cyprus Desk Officer.

The recipient of many performance awards, Bridget holds Master's degrees in International Relations and Political Theory. She speaks Russian.

The White House did not specify when will she assume the new office in the war-ravaged country.

During his visit to Kyiv along with Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin on Sunday, U.S Secretary of State Antony Blinken had told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky that U.S. diplomats will return to their Embassy in Kyiv to strengthen the humanitarian relief efforts and the delivery of assistance to the Government of Ukraine while providing enhanced support to U.S. citizens.

Speaking to the media later, Blinken said American diplomats will be back in Ukraine starting next week. He said he expects the U.S. embassy in Kyiv to reopen over a couple of weeks.

"We're doing it deliberately, we're doing it carefully, we're doing it with the security of our personnel foremost in mind, but we're doing it," he told reporters.

