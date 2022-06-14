Trump Slams Congressional Inquiry Into Capitol Riot

Former President Donald Trump has called the House select committee investigating the Capitol Hill attack a "Kangaroo Court."

In a lengthy statement he issued on Monday, Trump alleged that the Democrat-led panel was one-sided in its approach, and "is making a mockery of justice."

The congressional committee, which consists of seven Democrat and two Republican lawmakers, held two public hearings accusing Trump of an attempted coup to remain in power.

The panel on Monday detailed evidence of divisions among former aides to Trump over whether to accept his election loss.

As part of the televised hearing, videos show them testifying that they repeatedly told Trump that his assertions of widespread fraud in the election were false.

All the four persons who testified on Monday were of the opinion that it was clear Joe Biden won the election and Trump's claims of fraud were nonsense.

Addressing a rally on January 6, 2021, Trump demanded that the presidential election be overturned, and called on his supporters to march to the Capitol building where lawmakers convened to certify the election results.

As a joint session of Congress was in progress to certify the election victory of Joe Biden, dozens of Trump-supporters stormed the Capitol and disrupted the proceedings. Five people, including one woman shot by police, died in the rampage, apparently instigated by Trump.

The nine-member House select committee is seeking more than 700 pages of disputed documents as part of its attempt to assert if Trump had knowledge about the riot in advance.

In a 12-page statement, the billionaire-turned politician insisted that Biden fraudulently won the presidential election.

"Seventeen months after the events of January 6th, Democrats are unable to offer solutions," Trump said in the statement released through his Save America PAC.

In his opinion, the Capitol riot probe was designed to distract Americans from the "disaster" of Democratic-led governance.

"They are desperate to change the narrative of a failing nation, without even making mention of the havoc and death caused by the Radical Left just months earlier," Trump said, in apparent reference to the rioting that erupted during U.S. racial justice protests over the summer of 2020.

"Make no mistake, they control the government. They own this disaster. They are hoping that these hearings will somehow alter their failing prospects," he added.

