India On Course To Surpass China As World's Most Populous Country In 2023

India is on course to surpass China as the world's most populous country during 2023, an annual United Nations report says.

In 2022, the two most populous regions were both in Asia: Eastern and South-Eastern Asia with 2.3 billion people (29 per cent of the global population), and Central and Southern Asia with 2.1 billion (26 per cent). China and India, with more than 1.4 billion each, accounted for most of the population in these two regions.

The UN's World Population Prospects 2022 report, released on Monday to coincide with World Population Day, projects that the global population will hit the 8 billion mark this year - 15 November 2022 to be precise.

The latest UN projections suggest that the world's population could grow to around 8.5 billion in 2030 and 9.7 billion in 2050, before reaching a peak of around 10.4 billion people during the 2080s. The population is expected to remain at that level until 2100.

However, the annual World Population Prospect report also notes that the global population is growing at its slowest rate since 1950, having fallen to less that one per cent in 2020.

Globally, the world counts slightly more men (50.3 per cent) than women (49.7 per cent) in 2022. This figure is projected to slowly invert over the course of the century. By 2050, it is expected that the number of women will equal the number of men.

Fertility has fallen markedly in recent decades for many countries, the report says.

In 61 countries or regions, the population is expected to decrease by at least one per cent over the next three decades, as a result of sustained low levels of fertility and, in some cases, elevated rates of emigration.

The Covid-19 pandemic has had an effect on population change. Global life expectancy at birth fell to 71 years in 2021, down from 72.9 in 2019. In some countries, successive waves of the pandemic may have produced short-term reductions in numbers of pregnancies and births.

More than half of the projected increase in the global population up to 2050 will be concentrated in eight countries, according to the UN. They are DR Congo, Egypt, Ethiopia, India, Nigeria, Pakistan, the Philippines and Tanzania.

The world should expect to see far more grey hairs by 2050, according to the report. By then, it is expected that the number of persons aged 65 years or over worldwide will be more than twice the number of children under the age of five, and about the same as the number under age 12.

The report was published by the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs, Population Division.

Amidst Covid, the climate crisis, wars and conflicts, humanitarian emergencies, hunger and poverty, our world is in peril, UN Secretary-General António Guterres said in his message marking World Population Day.

