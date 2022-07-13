Biden Administration Outlines Strategy To Manage Omicron Variant BA.5

The White House Covid-19 Team has announced its strategy to manage BA.5, the latest subvariant of the Omicron variant.

The strategy relies on ensuring that Americans continue to have easy and convenient access to the vaccines, treatments, tests, and other tools that protect against and treat the disease.

BA.4 and BA.5 now make up 80 percent of COVID-19 cases in the U.S., with BA.5 accounting for a majority of cases. Early indications signal that BA.5 may have some increased ability to escape immunity, including from prior infections, meaning it has the potential to cause the numbers of infections to rise in the coming weeks. This potential for increase is greatest where fewer people are up to date on their vaccinations and there is increased waning of immunity from vaccines.

The Administration's strategy to manage BA.5 includes making it easy for people to get vaccines and boosters. The Administration will continue working with state and local leaders, doctors and pediatricians, pharmacies, community centers, long-term care facilities, employers, and community- and faith-based organizations to drive additional uptake of booster shots, particularly among those age 50 and older and other at-risk populations, including long-term care facility staff and residents.

Currently, the U.S. has three treatments that are effective against BA.5, including Paxlovid, a lifesaving antiviral pill that has been shown to reduce the risk of hospitalization or death by about 90 percent. The Biden administration urged Americans who test positive for Covid to consult their health care provider about their eligibility for these treatments, or visit COVID.gov to find a Test to Treat location where they can get tested and treatments all in one place. The Administration has purchased 20 million treatment courses of Paxlovid.

In the face of BA.5, the Administration urged Americans to use at-home tests before attending large, indoor gatherings, traveling, or visiting indoors with immunocompromised individuals.

The White House said that the Biden Administration is making all of the Covid-19 tools available over the phone through the National Hotline at 1-800-232-0233 (TTY 1-888-720-7489), which supports over 150 languages. For individuals with disabilities who may need additional support, the Disability Information and Access Line (DIAL) is also available to help at 1-888-677-1199 or via email at DIAL@usaginganddisability.org.

