Jeff Beck Announces Fall 2022 North American Tour Dates

Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Jeff Beck has announced dates for an upcoming tour of North America.

The fall tour will kick off on September 23 in Del Valle, Texas, and conclude on November 12 in Reno, Nevada. Beck will be joined onstage for his first six shows by his longtime friends and rock icons ZZ Top.

Tickets for general public will go on sale Friday, August 19, via Ticketmaster.

The tour will be in support of Beck and Johnny Depp's new collaboration album 18 and will also feature songs from through Beck's career.

The trek will feature Beck's current band: bassist Rhonda Smith, drummer Anika Nilles and keyboardist Robert Stevenson.

Jeff Beck U.S. Tour Dates:

Sept. 23 - Germania Insurance Amphitheater - Del Valle, Texas

Sept. 24 - Dos Equis Pavillion - Dallas

Sept. 25 - Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion - The Woodlands, Texas

Sept. 27 - First Bank Amphitheater - Franklin, Tenn.

Sept. 29 - Oak Mountain Amphitheater - Pelham, Ala.

Sept. 30 - The Wharf Amphitheater - Orange Beach, Ala.

Oct. 1 - Coca-Cola Roxy Theatre - Atlanta

Oct. 4 - The Anthem - Washington, D.C.

Oct. 6 - MGM Music Hall at Fenway Park - Boston, Mass.

Oct. 7-8 - Capitol Theatre - Port Chester, N.Y.

Oct. 10 - Count Basie Center for the Arts - Bed Bank, N.J

Oct. 13 - Ulster Performing Arts Center - Kingston, N.Y.

Oct. 14-15 - The Paramount - Huntington, N.Y.

Oct. 17 - Meridian Hall - Toronto

Oct. 19 - Brown County Music Center - Nashville, Ind.

Oct. 20 - The Andrew J Brady Music Center - Cincinnati

Oct. 22 - The Louisville Palace Theater- Louisville, Ky.

Oct. 23 - Chicago Theatre - Chicago

Nov. 1 - Celebrity Theatre - Phoenix

Nov. 2 - Pechanga Resort and Casino - Temecula, Calif.

Nov. 4 - The Pearl Concert Theater - Las Vegas

Nov. 5 - Bank of America Performing Arts Center Thousand Oaks - Thousand Oaks, Calif.

Nov. 6 - Orpheum Theatre - Los Angeles

Nov. 8 - City National Grove of Anaheim - Anaheim, Calif

Nov. 9 - San Jose Civic - San Jose, Calif.

Nov. 10 - Hard Rock Live - Sacramento, Calif.

Nov. 12 - Grand Theatre, Grand Sierra Resort - Reno, Nev.

