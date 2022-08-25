US Pledges $3 Bln In Additional Security Assistance For Ukraine

The United States has pledged nearly $3 billion in additional security assistance for Ukraine to help fight Russia's invasion as well as enable the country to defend itself over the long term.

The latest aid package, under the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI), was announced by President Joe Biden on Ukraine's Independence Day.

This will allow Ukraine to acquire air defense systems, artillery systems and munitions, counter-unmanned aerial systems, and radars to ensure it can continue to defend itself over the long term, Biden said.

"Today and every day, we stand with the Ukrainian people to proclaim that the darkness that drives autocracy is no match for the flame of liberty that lights the souls of free people everywhere," he added.

It underscores the U.S. commitment to supporting Ukraine over the long term - representing a multi-year investments to build the enduring strength of Ukraine's Armed Forces as it continues to defend its sovereignty in the face of Russian aggression, Pentagon Press Secretary Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder said in a statement.

Unlike Presidential Drawdown (PDA), USAI is an authority under which the United States procures capabilities from industry. This announcement represents the beginning of a contracting process to provide additional priority capabilities to Ukraine in the mid- and long-term to ensure Ukraine can continue to defend its independence.

The $2.98 billion worth of weapons and equipment is the biggest tranche of U.S. security assistance for Ukraine to date.

It includes six Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile Systems (NASAMS); 245,000 rounds of 155mm artillery ammunition; 65,000 rounds of 120mm mortar ammunition; 24 counter-artillery radars; Puma Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS) and support equipment for Scan Eagle UAS systems; VAMPIRE Counter-Unmanned Aerial Systems; and Laser-guided rocket systems.

The new package will also fund Ukrainian forces' training and maintenance of defense equipments.

With this, the United States has committed more than $13.5 billion in security assistance to Ukraine since January 2021.

