YES Announce U.S. Tour In Celebration Of 50th Anniversary Of 'Close To The Edge'

YES have announced details for the U.S. leg of their "The Album Series Tour 2022," celebrating the 50th anniversary of the rock band's iconic 1972 album, Close To The Edge.

This marks the band's first trek in the U.S. since 2019 and will kick off with two shows at the Keswick Theatre in Glenside, Pennsylvania, on October 7 and 8. The U.S. leg will wrap in New York at the NYCB Theatre on November 19. Tickets will go on sale on September 2.

The U.S. tour is dedicated to the late Alan White, the band's legendary drummer who died in May. Before the tour gets underway, a special tribute concert — "Alan White: Celebrating His Life and Music" — will be held on October 2 at the Paramount Theatre in Seattle.

Alan's friend, drummer Jay Schellen will join YES for the forthcoming tour, alongside Steve Howe (guitars & backing vocals), Geoff Downes (keyboards), Jon Davison (lead vocals) and Billy Sherwood (bass guitar and backing vocals).

Released in 1972, Close To The Edge is widely considered one of the defining albums of the prog rock movement. The album is saluted with a cover story in the September 2022 issue of the national magazine Guitar Player.

Tour Dates:

Oct. 07 - Keswick Theatre - Glenside, PA

Oct. 08 - Keswick Theatre - Glenside, PA

Oct. 09 - State Theatre - New Brunswick, NJ

Oct. 11 - Ryman Auditorium - Nashville, TN

Oct. 13 - Florida Theatre - Jacksonville, FL

Oct. 14 - The Parker Playhouse - Ft. Lauderdale, FL

Oct. 16 - King Center - Melbourne, FL

Oct. 17 - Ruth Eckerd Hall - Clearwater, FL

Oct. 19 - Saenger Theatre - New Orleans, LA

Oct. 20 - Arena Theatre - Houston, TX

Oct. 21 - The Aztec Theatre - San Antonio, TX

Oct. 23 - Rialto Theatre - Tucson, AZ

Oct. 24 - The Magnolia - El Cajon, CA

Oct. 25 - Fox Performing Arts Center - Riverside, CA

Oct. 27 - Hard Rock Live - Wheatland, CA

Oct. 29 - Paramount Theatre - Seattle, WA

Nov. 04 - The Factory - Chesterfield, MO

Nov. 05 - Brown County Music Center - Nashville, IN

Nov. 06 - Taft Theatre - Cincinnati, OH

Nov. 09 - Orpheum Theater - Madison, WI

Nov. 10 - Wabash Theater - Wabash, IN

Nov. 11 - Hard Rock Casino - Gary, IN

Nov. 13 - Warner Theater - Washington, DC

Nov. 14 - The Palace - Stamford, CT

Nov. 15 - Warner Theatre - Torrington, CT

Nov. 17 - Bergen Performing Arts Center - Englewood, NJ

Nov. 18 - Wind Creek Events Center - Bethlehem, PA

Nov. 19 - NYCB Theatre - Westbury, NY

