logo
Breaking News
  

US Announces Additional $1.1 Bln Package Of Weapons And Equipment For Ukraine

By Joji Xavier   ✉   | Published:
packageofweapons sep29 lt

The United States has announced an additional $1.1 billion package of weapons and equipment for Ukraine to help the country fight the ongoing Russian invasion.

The latest tranche of U.S. military aid, channeled through the Ukraine Security Assistance initiative (USAI), includes 18 new High Mobility Artillery Rocket System or HIMARS, which Ukraine has used so effectively on the battlefield.

It also includes hundreds of armored vehicles, radars, and counter-drone systems.

The list of capabilities that the Pentagon published in a press release include 18 High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS) and associated ammunition; 150 Armored High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicles (HMMWVs); 150 Tactical Vehicles to tow weapons; 40 trucks and 80 trailers to transport heavy equipment; Two radars for Unmanned Aerial Systems; 20 multi-mission radars; Counter-Unmanned Aerial Systems; Tactical secure communications systems, surveillance systems, and optics; Explosive ordnance disposal equipment; and Body armor and other field equipment. In addition, the US Government has provided funding for training, maintenance, and sustainment.

The USAI package is a U.S. commitment to continue support Ukraine over the long term. It represents a multi-year investment in critical capabilities to build the enduring strength of Ukraine's Armed Forces.

Announcing this at a Press Briefing, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said, "We will continue to stand with the Ukrainian people and provide them with the security assistance they need to defend themselves for as long as it takes".

The U.S. has so far committed more than $16.2 billion in security assistance to Ukraine since the beginning of Russia's attack on February 24.

Ukraine has managed to withstand the Russian onslaught and thwart attacks on many battlefronts with the help of Western military aid. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy continues to request the world to provide more security assistance in its dogged resistance against the military super power.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Business News

Editors Pick
FDA Updates COVID-19 Test Policy; Asks Developers To Seek Premarket Review Pathways
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said it now intends to review only a small subset of new emergency use authorization or EUA requests for diagnostic tests. As per an updated COVID-19 test policy with a view to ensure continued access to tests, the regulator further urged developers of all test types seeking marketing authorization to pursue traditional premarket review for most test types.
Netflix Adding New Feature To Mobile Games
Netflix, Inc. said it is adding a new feature to offer a more personalized mobile games experience on the platform. In a statement, Sophia Yang, Product Manager, Mobile Games, said the company is rolling out the ability to create game handles, with which members will be able to create a unique public username. This can be used across all Netflix games.
GM Delays Return-to-Office Plan After Employee Backlash
General Motors Co. has delayed its plan to require employees to return to office many days a week until next year, reports said citing an internal memo signed by CEO Mary Barra. Last week, the company had announced that corporate workers would be required to return to respective offices at least three days a week, beginning later this year, as the COVID-19 pandemic eases.
Latest Updates on COVID-19
Read More
COVID-19: Drugs in Development
Follow RTT
Copyright © 2022 RTTNews. All rights reserved. By using this site, you agree to the Terms of Service. About Us   |   Contact Us   |   Privacy   |   Sitemap