logo
Breaking News
  

Biden Hints He Will Run For Presidency Again

By Joji Xavier   ✉   | Published:
biden nov10 lt

President Joe Biden has indicated that he will seek re-election in 2024.

Biden was speaking after the results of the midterm elections came in, which saw Democrats stave off a Republican red wave.

"Our intention is to run again, that's been our intention, regardless of what the outcome of this election was," Biden said at the White House.

"Now, my intention is that I run again, Biden said, adding that it is ultimately, a family decision.

"I think everybody wants me to run, but we're going to have discussions about it. And I don't feel any hurry one way or another to make that judgment today, tomorrow, whenever, no matter what my predecessor does," he said, in apparent reference to former President Donald Trump's promise to make "a big announcement" about running in U.S. presidential election at an event to be held at Mar-a-Lago on November 15.

Biden later said he expects to officially decide whether to run for a second term "early next year."

Biden did not conceal his "sigh of relief" over the mid-term election results, which still gives the Democrats a chance to retain control of the Senate, while the Republicans did not get the projected wave in their favor.

"And the fact that the Democratic Party outperformed anything anyone expected and did better than any off-year presidency since John Kennedy is one that gives everybody, like, "Hoo" — sigh of relief — that the mega Republicans are not taking over the government again."

The battle for control of Congress is hanging in the balance as both the Democratic and Republican parties are neck-and-neck in the Senate while the latter is on course to regain majority in the House of Representatives.

The Republicans have won 49 seats, one ahead of the Democrats in the 100-member Upper House.

All eyes are on undecided Arizona and Nevada, as Georgia's contest heads to a December 6 runoff.

Having won 209 seats in the 435-member House, Republicans are just 9 short of gaining simple majority of 218 seats.

Democrats have so far won 191 seats.

Biden made it clear that under no circumstances will he support the proposal put forward by Republican Senators to cut or make fundamental changes in Social Security and Medicare.

He also vowed that he will veto any attempt to pass a national ban on abortion.

At the same time, Biden said he is "ready to compromise with the Republicans where it makes sense on many other issues".

"When I return from the G20 meetings in Indonesia with other world leaders, I'm going to invite the leaders of both political parties, as I've done in the past on my foreign trips, to the White House to discuss how we can work together for the remainder of this year and into the next Congress to advance the economic and national security priorities of the United States," he told reporters.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Business News

Editors Pick
Deutsche Telekom Lifts FY22 View Again After Higher Q3 Results; But Stock Down
Deutsche Telekom AG reported Thursday significantly higher profit in its third quarter with improved revenues. Further, the German telecom major lifted its dividend, and also raised fiscal 2022 guidance for the third time in the current financial year. Meanwhile, the shares were losing around 3 percent in the morning trading in Germany.
Meta Cuts More Than 11,000 Jobs; Backs Q4 Revenue View
Facebook parent Meta Platforms decided to lay off more than 11,000 employees, representing about 13 percent of its global workforce, CEO Mark Zuckerberg said. The reductions are across both Family of Apps and Reality Labs segments. In a message to Meta employees, Zuckerberg said the company intends to become a leaner and more efficient company by cutting discretionary spending...
Wendy's Q3 Adj. EPS Tops Estimates; Backs FY22 Profit Outlook
The Wendy's reported on Wednesday that profit for the third quarter increased 23 percent from last year, driven by higher operating profit and double-digit revenue growth. Adjusted earnings per share topped analysts' estimates by a penny, while quarterly revenues missed their estimates. The company also maintained its adjusted earnings guidance for the full-year 2022.
Latest Updates on COVID-19
Read More
COVID-19: Drugs in Development
Follow RTT
Copyright © 2022 RTTNews. All rights reserved. By using this site, you agree to the Terms of Service. About Us   |   Contact Us   |   Privacy   |   Sitemap