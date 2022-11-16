Biden Says 'it Is Unlikely' The Deadly Missile Hitting Poland Was Fired From Russia

Two people were killed in a missile attack that hit a village in the eastern part of Poland near the border with Ukraine on Tuesday.

Polish President Andrzej Duda said it was a "Russian-made missile," but declined to confirm the source of its origin.

NATO and G7 Leaders, who have been attending the G20 Summit in Bali, convened an emergency meeting on its sidelines Wednesday to discuss the explosion.

The leaders offered their full support for and assistance with Poland's ongoing investigation into the incident and agreed to remain in close touch to determine appropriate next steps as the investigation proceeds.

"We reaffirm our steadfast support for Ukraine and the Ukrainian people in the face of ongoing Russian aggression, as well as our continued readiness to hold Russia accountable for its brazen attacks on Ukrainian communities, even as the G20 meets to deal with the wider impacts of the war. We all express our condolences to the families of the victims in Poland and Ukraine," says a statement issued by the Leaders of Canada, the European Commission, the European Council, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the Netherlands, Spain, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

Talking to reporters after the meeting, U.S. President Joe Biden said, "It's unlikely, in the minds of the trajectory, that it was fired from Russia."

He said it is too early to say whether the missile was fired from Russia until the investigation is completed.

Meanwhile, NATO ambassadors ARE holding a meeting in Brussels.

Projectiles had landed on a farm in the Polish territory simultaneous to a barrage of Russian missile attacks targeting Ukrainian cities Tuesday, according to Polish media reports.

Russia fired 85 missiles mainly targeting Ukraine's critical infrastructure, forcing the state energy company NPC Ukrenergo to issue a statement Wednesday.

"Please prepare for longer power cuts: stock up on water, charge your devices and power banks in advance to stay in touch with your loved ones," it says.

More than seven million people in seven Ukrainian regions are living without power, reports quoting authorities say.

