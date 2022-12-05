US Air Travel Complaints Down 15.6% From August

The U.S. Department of Transportation's latest Air Travel Consumer Report (ATCR) shows there was a 15.6 percent decrease in air travel service complaints from August to September. However, complaints are more than 380 percent above pre-pandemic levels in September 2019.

The Air Travel Consumer Report (ATCR) on airline operational data is compiled for the month of September and 3rd quarter 2022 for on-time performance, consumer complaints received, mishandled baggage, and mishandled wheelchairs and scooters.

The 571,533 flights operated in September are down 4.45 percent month-over-month from the 598,166 flights operated in August.

In September, the 10 marketing network carriers reported that out of 580,391 scheduled domestic flights, 8,858 were canceled.

On-time arrivals increased to 82.1 perent when compared to August.

Delta Air Lines Network leads among airlines that have arrived on time, while lowest on-time arrival rate was attributed to JetBlue Airways.

In September, air carriers canceled 1.5 percent of their scheduled domestic flights, lower than the rate of 2.5 percent in August.

Hawaiian Airlines leads in lowest rate of canceled flights.

Allegiant Air has the highest rate of canceled flights.

In September, DOT received 6,115 complaints about airline service from consumers, down 15.6 percent from the 7,243 complaints received in August and up 386.1 percent from the 1,258 complaints received in pre-pandemic September 2019.

For the first nine months of 2022, the Department received 48,737 complaints, up 27.1 percent from the 38,357 filed during the first nine months of 2021.



The ATCR is designed to assist consumers with information on the quality of services provided by U.S. airlines. During the summer, the DOT rolled out a new airline customer service dashboard to help people determine what services they are owed when a flight is canceled or delayed because of an airline issue, and Secretary Pete Buttigieg urged airlines to improve their service. Nine airlines now guarantee meals and nine guarantee hotels. Previously, none of the 10 largest U.S. airlines guaranteed meals or hotels when a significant delay or cancellation was within the airlines control.

