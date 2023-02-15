Biden Announces Key Members Of His New Economic Team

President Joe Biden has announced key members of his new economic team as part of leadership transition at the White House.

Lael Brainard, one of the country's leading macroeconomists, will serve as Director of the National Economic Council.

Jared Bernstein, one of Biden's closest and longest-serving economic advisers, has been nominated as Chair of the Council of Economic Advisers.

The President named Bharat Ramamurti, who currently serves as Deputy Director of the National Economic Council, to also serve as an Advisor for Strategic Economic Communications.

Heather Boushey, who currently serves as a Member of the Council of Economic Advisers, will also serve as Chief Economist to the Invest in America Cabinet.

Joelle Gamble, who is currently the Chief Economist at the Department of Labor, has been named Deputy Director of the National Economic Council.

Announcing his new economic team, Biden said Lael brings an extraordinary depth of domestic and international economic expertise, having previously served at CEA, NEC, the Treasury Department and the Federal Reserve. "She is a trusted veteran across our economic institutions, and understands how the affects everyday people."

Biden described Jared as a brilliant thinker and one of his closest and longest-serving economic advisers. "He is an expert on worker empowerment and a worker-centric economic policy, which has long been the heart of my economic vision."

"Along with Bharat, Heather, Joelle and other key members of my White House economic team, Lael and Jared will help bring a seriousness of purpose to the task of building a strong, inclusive, and more resilient economy for the future," Biden said.

This team will be committed to implementing my economic strategy, while managing the transition of our historic economic recovery to steady and stable growth, he added.

The new team replaces White House National Economic Council Director Brian Deese and Cecilia Rouse, Chair of the Council of Economic Advisers, who have announced their resignation.

Biden expressed gratitude to "trusted advisors" Cecilia Rouse and Brian Deese for helping craft his economic agenda.

Lael Brainard, who currently serves as Vice-Chair of the Federal Reserve, will be the second female director of the NEC. She previously served as deputy national economic adviser for President Bill Clinton.

Jared Bernstein, who is now a Member of the Council of Economic Advisers, had previously served as chief economist to then-Vice President Biden in the Obama Administration.

