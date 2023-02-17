logo
Shot Down Objects Were Not Related To China's Spy Balloon Program: Biden

By Joji Xavier
President Joe Biden has said that the three aerial objects that the U.S. military shot down in North American air space earlier this month were not related to China's spy balloon program or surveillance vehicles from any other country.

Speaking on the basis of an interagency review process held last week regarding the aerial objects at the White House, Biden said the intelligence community's current assessment is that they were most likely balloons tied to private companies, recreation, or research institutions studying weather or conducting other scientific research.

"We know that a range of entities, including countries, companies, and research organizations operate objects at altitudes for purposes that are not nefarious, including legitimate scientific research," he added.

Biden made it clear that the government doesn't have any evidence that there has been a sudden increase in the number of objects in the sky. "We're now just seeing more of them, partially because the steps we've taken to increase our radars," he told reporters.

He said he has directed his team to come back with sharper rules for how to deal with these unidentified objects moving forward, distinguishing between those that are likely to pose safety and security risks that necessitate action and those that do not.

Biden vowed that if any object presents a threat to the safety and security of the American people, he will take it down.

The President will share with Congress these classified policy parameters when they are completed. He said, "They'll remain classified so we don't give our roadmap to our enemies to try to evade our defenses."

Going forward, these parameters will guide what actions the U.S. Government will take while responding to unmanned and unidentified aerial objects.

In addition, the President has directed his National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan to lead a government-wide effort to make sure that the United States is positioned to deal safely and effectively with the objects in its airspace.

Biden announced a number of steps that will lead to safer and more secure skies for U.S air travelers, military, and scientists.

The U.S. president said he expects to speak with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping on the matter, along with keeping allies and Congress informed.

