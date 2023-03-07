logo
USDA Proposes New Requirements For The "Product Of USA" Label Claim

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has proposed new regulatory requirements to use "Product of USA" label claim that will provide clarity to consumers regarding what the claim means.

The proposed rule allows the voluntary "Product of USA" or "Made in the USA" label claim to be used on meat, poultry and egg products only when they are derived from animals born, raised, slaughtered and processed in the United States.

The increased clarity and transparency provided by this proposed change would prevent consumer confusion and help ensure that consumers understand where their food comes from.

A nationwide consumer survey commissioned by USDA revealed that the current "Product of USA" labeling claim is misleading to a majority of consumers surveyed, with a significant portion believing the claim means that the product was made from animals born, raised, slaughtered and processed in the United States.

USDA said the review shows there is a clear need to revise the current "Product of USA" label claim so that it more accurately conveys U.S. origin information.

Under the proposed rule, the "Product of USA" label claim would continue to be voluntary. It would also remain eligible for generic label approval, meaning it would not need to be pre-approved by USDA's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) before it could be used on regulated product, but would require supporting documentation to be on file for agency inspection personnel to verify. The rulemaking also proposes to allow other voluntary U.S. origin claims on meat, poultry and egg products sold in the marketplace. These claims would need to include a description on the package of all preparation and processing steps that occurred in the United States upon which the claim is made.

USDA urged stakeholders, both domestic and international, to comment on the proposed rule. The proposed rule will be open for public comment for 60 days after publishing in the Federal Register. Public comments can be submitted at www.regulations.gov.

