Darius Rucker Announces 2023 'Starting Fires Tour'

Darius Rucker returns to the road this summer with 21 dates across the U.S. and Canada on his "Starting Fires Tour," kicking off in Virginia on June 15.

Joining him as support across most dates is popular Americana band Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors, with rising star Drew Green supporting him on select dates.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on March 17.

Fans can also purchase VIP Packages for select dates, which may include premium tickets, exclusive Meet & Greet and individual photo opportunity with Darius Rucker, guided backstage tour, group photo on the stage, autographed item & more.

Meanwhile, Rucker is putting the finishing touches on his upcoming seventh solo album, Carolyn's Boy. The album is named in honor of the multi-time Diamond-certified star's late mother.

He recently released two songs from the album: "Same Beer Different Problem" and "Ol' Church Hymn" (featuring Chapel Hart). Additional new music is expected soon.

Tour Dates:

June 15 - Roanoke, Va. || Elmwood Park Amphitheatre

June 22 - Washington, D.C. || The Anthem

June 24 - Canandaigua, N.Y. || Constellation Brands-Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center

July 13 - Dubuque, Iowa || Q Casino - Back Waters Stage

July 20 - Jacksonville, Fla. || Daily's Place

July 21 - Wilmington, N.C. || Live Oak Bank Pavilion

July 22 - Alpharetta, Ga. || Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Aug. 3 - Niagara Falls, Ontario || Fallsview Casino

Aug. 4 - Bridgeport, Conn. || Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater

Aug. 5 - Farmingville, N.Y. || Catholic Health Amphitheater at Bald Hill

Aug. 10 - Sterling Heights, Mich. || Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre

Aug. 11 - Milwaukee, Wis. || BMO Pavilion

Aug. 12 - Maryland Heights, Mo. || Saint Louis Music Park

Aug. 18 - Irvine, Calif. || FivePoint Amphitheatre

Aug. 19 - Stateline, Nev. || Lake Tahoe Harveys Outdoor Arena

Aug. 23 - Los Angeles, Calif. || The Greek Theatre

Aug. 25 - San Diego, Calif. || Gallagher Square at Petco Park

Aug. 26 - Highland, Calif. || Yaamava' Resort & Casino

Sept. 8 - Durant, Okla. || Choctaw Casino & Resort - Grand Theater

Sept. 9 - Durant, Okla. || Choctaw Casino & Resort - Grand Theater

Oct. 14 - Nashville, Tenn. || Ascend Amphitheater

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Entertainment News