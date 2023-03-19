Darius Rucker Announces 2023 'Starting Fires Tour'

Darius Rucker returns to the road this summer with 21 dates across the U.S. and Canada on his "Starting Fires Tour," kicking off in Virginia on June 15.
Joining him as support across most dates is popular Americana band Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors, with rising star Drew Green supporting him on select dates.
Tickets go on sale to the general public on March 17.
Fans can also purchase VIP Packages for select dates, which may include premium tickets, exclusive Meet & Greet and individual photo opportunity with Darius Rucker, guided backstage tour, group photo on the stage, autographed item & more.
Meanwhile, Rucker is putting the finishing touches on his upcoming seventh solo album, Carolyn's Boy. The album is named in honor of the multi-time Diamond-certified star's late mother.
He recently released two songs from the album: "Same Beer Different Problem" and "Ol' Church Hymn" (featuring Chapel Hart). Additional new music is expected soon.
Tour Dates:
June 15 - Roanoke, Va. || Elmwood Park Amphitheatre
June 22 - Washington, D.C. || The Anthem
June 24 - Canandaigua, N.Y. || Constellation Brands-Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center
July 13 - Dubuque, Iowa || Q Casino - Back Waters Stage
July 20 - Jacksonville, Fla. || Daily's Place
July 21 - Wilmington, N.C. || Live Oak Bank Pavilion
July 22 - Alpharetta, Ga. || Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Aug. 3 - Niagara Falls, Ontario || Fallsview Casino
Aug. 4 - Bridgeport, Conn. || Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater
Aug. 5 - Farmingville, N.Y. || Catholic Health Amphitheater at Bald Hill
Aug. 10 - Sterling Heights, Mich. || Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre
Aug. 11 - Milwaukee, Wis. || BMO Pavilion
Aug. 12 - Maryland Heights, Mo. || Saint Louis Music Park
Aug. 18 - Irvine, Calif. || FivePoint Amphitheatre
Aug. 19 - Stateline, Nev. || Lake Tahoe Harveys Outdoor Arena
Aug. 23 - Los Angeles, Calif. || The Greek Theatre
Aug. 25 - San Diego, Calif. || Gallagher Square at Petco Park
Aug. 26 - Highland, Calif. || Yaamava' Resort & Casino
Sept. 8 - Durant, Okla. || Choctaw Casino & Resort - Grand Theater
Sept. 9 - Durant, Okla. || Choctaw Casino & Resort - Grand Theater
Oct. 14 - Nashville, Tenn. || Ascend Amphitheater
