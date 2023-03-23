Biden Set For 2-day Canada Visit

President Joe Biden will embark on a two-day visit of Canada Thursday.

Biden, accompanied by First Lady Jill Biden, will be greeted by the Governor General of Canada, Mary Simon, when they arrive in capital Ottawa.

Later in the evening, the President and First Lady will join Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau for a private gathering at their residence.

Friday, the President will participate in a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Trudeau and his team. "Biden will absolutely reaffirm the United States' enduring commitment to the U.S.-Canada partnership," NSC Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby said at a White House briefing.

The President will then address Canada's Parliament. In his remarks, Biden will underscore how the U.S.-Canada partnership benefits the two countries and the entire world, and that by working together, they can address some of the biggest challenges they face.

It will be followed by a joint a press conference by the two leaders.

On Friday evening, the President and First Lady will attend a gala dinner at the Canadian Aviation and Space Museum.

Heading into the third year of the Biden administration, "this visit is about taking stock of what we've done, where we are, and what we need to prioritize for the future," Kirby told reporters.

The discussions will focus on steps to be taken to meet the challenges faced by two democracies. That includes taking concrete steps to increase defense spending, driving a global race to the top on clean energy, and building prosperous and inclusive economies.

The two governments will also continue to take bold action to combat climate change, promote inclusive economic growth and good jobs, strengthen the two democracies, supporting efforts for stability in Haiti, and continuing to support Ukraine.

"President Biden will also promote our shared domestic and foreign policy goals, including by highlighting the mutual benefits of the Inflation Reduction Act, the CHIPS and Science Act, the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement for promoting prosperity and clean energy," Kirby said.

"We're looking forward to continuing to work with Canada to strengthen economic ties; to promote inclusive growth; to address climate change; enhance North America's competitiveness; and strengthen our defense through both NATO and through NORAD," he added.

Canada is one of the closest allies of the United States - an alliance that dates back to more than 150 years.

This will be the first in-person bilateral meeting between the two leaders in Canada since 2009.

