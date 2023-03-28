Biden To Kick Off Investing In America Tour With Visit To North Carolina Semiconductor Chips Maker

Tuesday, President Joe Biden will kick off the Investing in America tour with a visit to Wolfspeed, a manufacturer of semiconductor chips in Durham, North Carolina.

Wolfspeed is investing $5 billion to expand their North Carolina operations and create 1,800 good-paying jobs at home.

Over the next three weeks of this tour, the President, Vice President Kamala Harris, First Lady Jill Biden, Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff, and members of Biden's Cabinet will travel to more than 20 states across the country to visit communities benefiting from Investing in America agenda.

This includes places that are seeing new and expanded manufacturing facilities and creating new jobs thanks to the Inflation Reduction Act and CHIPS and Science Act; groundbreaking groundbreakings of new infrastructure projects funded by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law; and small businesses that stayed afloat or started because of help from the American Rescue Plan.

"They'll highlight not only the impact of President's economic agenda in these communities, but also what's at stake if MAGA Republicans in Congress get their way and repeal the Inflation Reduction Act, hike taxes on hardworking families, and slash funding for manufacturing innovation and research," White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said at a routine news conference.

She told reporters that President has made clear he will veto H.R. 1, another bill that House Republicans have put forward to drive energy costs up for middle-class families, pad the pockets of big oil companies, and endanger the and safety of all Americans.

H.R. 1 would double the cost of energy efficiency upgrades that families need to reduce household bills, according to the White House. "It would repeal key provisions of the Inflation Reduction Act to cut energy costs and boost economic development. It would eliminate pollution control requirements that prohibit big companies from polluting air. And it will allow petroleum refineries that use hydrofluoric acid — a highly toxic chemical known to cause severe burns, eye damage, decalcification of bones — to avoid any requirements to consider safer alternatives," Karine Jean-Pierre added.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Business News