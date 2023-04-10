Incubus Announce Summer 2023 Tour With Badflower, Paris Jackson

Incubus have announced plans to embark on a tour across the U.S., U.K. and Europe this summer.

The trek kicks off with a doubleheader at Highland, California's Yaamava' Resort & Casino on May 11 and 12. Tickets are on sale now.

Badflower, Action Bronson and Paris Jackson will join Icubus on the road.

Incubus 2023 Tour Dates:

05/11 Highland, CA - Yaamava' Resort & Casino at San Manuel

05/12 Highland, CA - Yaamava' Resort & Casino at San Manuel

05/13 Las Vegas, NV - Sick New World

05/18 Daytona Beach, FL - Welcome to Rockville

05/23 Wilmington, NC - Live Oak Bank Pavilion

05/24 Columbia, SC - Township Auditorium

05/26 Rogers, AR - Walmart Arkansas Music Pavilion (AMP)

05/27 Maryland Heights, MO - Pointfest

06/01 Berlin, Germany - Verti Music Hall

06/02 Nürburg, Germany - Rock am Ring

06/05 Hamburg, Germany - Stadtpark Hamburg

06/15 Clisson, France - Hellfest

06/20 Tilburg, Netherlands - 013

06/21 Brussels, Belgium - Royal Circus (Cirque Royal/Koninklijk Circus)

06/23 London, UK - Eventim Apollo

06/24 St. Austell, UK - Eden Project

07/21 Eugene, OR - Cuthbert Amphitheater *^

07/22 Spokane, WA - Spokane Pavilion *^

07/23 Bonner, MT - KettleHouse Amphitheater *^

07/25 Sioux Falls, SD - Denny Sanford Premier Center *^*^

07/26 Waite Park, MN - The Ledge Amphitheater *^

07/28 Indianapolis, IN - TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park *^

07/29 Cedar Rapids, IA - McGrath Amphitheatre *^

07/30 Chicago, IL - Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island *^

08/01 Cincinnati, OH - The Andrew J Brady Music Center *^

08/02 Grand Rapids, MI - Van Andel Arena *^

08/05 Windsor, ON - The Colosseum at Caesars Windsor *

08/06 Niagara Falls, ON - Fallsview Casino Resort *

08/08 Asbury Park, NJ - The Stone Pony Summer Stage *^

08/09 Gilford, NH - Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion *^

08/11 Atlantic City, NJ - Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City *

08/12 Grantville, PA - Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course *^

08/13 Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena *^

08/15 Moon Township, PA - UPMC Events Center *^

08/16 Franklin, TN - FirstBank Amphitheater *^

08/18 Camdenton, MO - Ozarks Amphitheater *^

08/19 Bonner Springs, KS - Azura Amphitheater *^

08/20 Oklahoma City, OK - The Zoo Amphitheatre *^

08/22 El Paso, TX - El Paso County Coliseum *^

08/23 Tucson, AZ - Tucson Arena *^

08/25 Rio Rancho, NM - Rio Rancho Events Center *^

08/26 Lubbock, TX - Lonestar Amphitheater *^

08/27 Colorado Springs, CO - Weidner Field *^

08/29 Grand Junction, CO - Amphitheater at Las Colonias Park *^

10/05 Sacramento, CA - Aftershock Festival

10/06 Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Bowl +^

* with Badflower

^ with Paris Jackson

+ with Action Bronson

(Photo: Julian Schratter)

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Entertainment News