U.S.-Canada Electric Vehicle Corridor Opened

U.S.-Canada Binational Electric Vehicle (EV) Corridor has been opened.

Tuesday, U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg joined Canadian Minister of Transport Omar Alghabra, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan, and IBEW Member Bill Baisden to celebrate the continued collaboration between the U.S. and Canada to lead the world in electric vehicle jobs, manufacturing, and supply chains.

The new EV corridor will stretch from Kalamazoo, Michigan, to Quebec City, Quebec, tapping into the 75,000-plus miles of Alternative Fuel Corridors in the United States.

The Corridor will feature DC fast chargers approximately every 50 miles.

During his visit to Canada in March, President Joe Biden and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau committed to work together to harmonize EV charging standards and develop cross-border alternative fuel corridors between the two countries.

It helped further strengthen the world's largest market-based energy trading relationship.

"The U.S. and Canada have long enjoyed a productive partnership on transportation issues and in that spirit we are proud to announce the first-ever U.S.-Canada EV Corridor," said U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. "With historic investments in EV infrastructure from the Biden-Harris Administration and the Canadian government, we are creating a new generation of good-paying manufacturing jobs, making it possible for drivers everywhere to reap the benefits and savings of these vehicles while helping us fight climate change," he added.

"Canada and the United States have built the world's largest market-based energy trading relationship, which provides a firm foundation as we strive to reach net-zero greenhouse gas emissions," said Transport Minister Alghabra. This first cross-border alternative fuel corridor will help drivers to travel across the border and charge or refuel worry-free. It contributes to bringing us another step closer to making our air cleaner while helping people save money on traditional fuels," he added.

The Biden administration has set a goal of having 50 percent of all new vehicle sales in the U.S. be electric by 2030.

In Canada, one in ten new vehicles purchased is already a zero-emission vehicle. Not only does the Binational EV Corridor facilitate the movement of passengers and goods through this key economic binational corridor, it also helps Canada to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.

