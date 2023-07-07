Russian Fighter Jets Confront US Drones On Mission Against IS Targets In Syria

The U.S. Department of Defense has said that Russian fighter jets confronted US drones operating in Syria targeting the remaining hideouts of Islamic State for the second time in two days this week.

Pentagon Press Secretary Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder said that on Wednesday, Russian SU-35 fighter aircraft harassed three U.S. MQ-9 drones conducting a mission against ISIS targets.

During the interaction, the Russian pilots dropped multiple parachute flares in front of the drones, forcing the U.S. aircraft to conduct evasive maneuvers. One Russian pilot also engaged their aircraft's afterburner while positioned in front one of the MQ-9s, reducing the U.S. operator's ability to safely operate the drone.

Ryder said that the U.S. mission to defeat the terrorist outfit remains undeterred by Russia's harassment of U.S. aircraft.

He condemned the interaction as "clearly unprofessional and unsafe behavior on the part of the Russians."

U.S. Air Forces Central reported a similar incident a day later in northwest Syria.

Thursday, the Russian SU-34 and SU-35 aircraft released flares in the flight path of the U.S. MQ-9 and flew dangerously close to the drone, forcing it to take evasive maneuvers.

"These events represent another example of unprofessional and unsafe actions by Russian air forces operating in Syria, which threaten the safety of both coalition and Russian forces," said Lt. Gen. Alex Grynkewich, the commander of U.S. Air Forces Central.

He called on Russian forces to "cease this reckless behavior and adhere to the standards of behavior expected of a professional air force so we can resume our focus on the enduring defeat of ISIS."

Gen. Alex Grynkewich also released video of the aerial confrontation.

Both the U.S. and Russian aircraft have been operating in Syria for many years. Although both sides have used a deconfliction line between their militaries to avoid possible escalation, Russian planes have reportedly violated the deconfliction protocols multiple times.

