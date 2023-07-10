First Trailer Arrives For 'Bob Marley: One Love' Biopic

The first trailer for the upcoming Bob Marley biopic, Bob Marley: One Love, arrived on Thursday (July 6).

The biopic, directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green and filmed in Jamaica and England, stars Kingsley Ben-Adir as the reggae figurehead. The film, with the tagline "Some voices are forever," is set to arrive in theaters on January 12, 2024.

The film focuses on the period after a 1976 assassination attempt on Marley, as he prepares to return to Jamaica in 1978 for the "One Love Peace Concert."

Marley's son Ziggy said that the producers look forward to inspiring not only the long time fans but also the younger generation, giving them a vehicle that opens the door to explore Bob's life and music.

"We do this with purpose and are delighted to share with you the trailer for Bob Marley: One Love the movie. RASTAFARI," he said.

A statement from Ziggy read, "Nothing happens before its time and now is the time for the story of our father Bob Marley to be represented in a biopic theatrical release coming in 2024. You've heard the music and you think you know the man but do you really understand what he went through and what moments shaped him into the person he became…this film will bring you to witness for the first time what it was like to be around the legend, to see his pain his sorrows his joys and his redemption."

"The cast and crew represents one of the most unique creation to ever come out of a Hollywood studio," he added.

Lashana Lynch plays Marley's wife Rita in the film, which is produced by Rita, Ziggy, and Cedella Marley in collaboration with Paramount Pictures. The film is written by Zach Baylin, Frank E. Flowers, and Terence Winter.

