The Doors 'Live At The Matrix 1967' Box Set To Be Released In September

Recordings of The Doors' live performances at The Matrix in San Francisco in March 1967 will be released as a box set in September.

All known Matrix recordings, sourced entirely from Peter Abram's original master recordings, will be released on September 8.

Live At The Matrix 1967: The Original Masters will be available as 3-CD ($29.98) and 5-LP ($124.98) sets.

Production of the vinyl version is limited to 14,000 numbered (CD 21,000) copies worldwide. The band's March 7 performance of the jazz instrumental "Bag's Groove" is exclusive to the vinyl set and comes on a 7" single. "Bag's Groove" is one of two never-before-heard recordings. Both versions are available to preorder at https://store.rhino.com/en/rhino-store/artists/the-doors/.

Abram's original recordings have been remastered by Bruce Botnick, The Doors' longtime engineer/mixer. The vinyl version of Live At The Matrix 1967 includes all 37 songs from the shows sourced from the master tapes. Except for 15 songs released in 2017 and 2018 as Record Store Day exclusives, most of the newly upgraded live recordings are making their debut in the collection, including eight that have never been featured on any of the previous Matrix releases.

Music critic Joel Selvin writes in the collection's liner notes, "They were young, fresh, and uninhibited, spreading their wings to fly. The tapes are raw, savage, rough around the edges. This is pure Doors: unselfconscious and unspoiled."

Live At The Matrix 1967: The Original Masters 5-LP Track Listing:

LP One: Side One

(March 7, 1967) First Set

1. "Back Door Man"

2. "My Eyes Have Seen You"

3. "Soul Kitchen"

4. "All Blues" - Instrumental

Side Two

1. "Get Out Of My Life Woman"

2. "When The Music's Over"

LP Two: Side One

(March 7, 1967) Second Set

1. "Close To You"

2. "Crawling King Snake"

3. "I Can't See Your Face In My Mind"

4. "People Are Strange"

5. "Alabama Song (Whisky Bar)"

Side Two

1. "Crystal Ship"

2. "Twentieth Century Fox"

Third Set

3. "Moonlight Drive"

4. "Summer's Almost Gone"

5. "Unhappy Girl"

LP Three: Side One

(March 7, 1967) Third Set

1. "Woman Is A Devil/Rock Me Baby"

2. "Break On Through (To The Other Side)"

3. "Light My Fire"

Side Two

1. "The End"

2. "The End" (Partial) / Let's Feed Ice Cream To The Rats (from March 8 or 9, 1967)

LP Four: Side One

(March 10, 1967) First Set

1. "My Eyes Have Seen You"

2. "Soul Kitchen"

3. "I Can't See Your Face In My Mind"

4. "People Are Strange"

Side Two

1. "When The Music's Over"

Second Set

2. "Money"

3. "Who Do You Love"

LP Five: Side One

(March 10, 1967) Second Set

1. "Moonlight Drive"

2. "Summer's Almost Gone"

3. "I'm A King Bee"

4. "Gloria"

Side Two

1. "Break On Through (To The Other Side)"

Third Set

2. "Summertime" - Instrumental

3. "Back Door Man

4. "Alabama Song (Whisky Bar)"

7" Single

March 7, 1967 (First Set)

"Bag's Groove" - Instrumental

(Photo: Rhino)

