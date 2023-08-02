Ozona Organics Recalls Probiotics For Human, Animal Use

Ozona, Texas -based Ozona Organics, LLC is recalling select probiotic products for human and animal use citing potential to become contaminated with microbial growth, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said.

The recall involves Ozona Probiotics for Digestive Health intended for human use with various lot numbers, manufacturing dates and expiry dates. These are also labeled as GoHealthy Probiotics for Infants, Toddlers and Kids in 2-ounce bottles, as well as GoHealthy Probiotics for Infants, Kids, Men and Women in 4-ounce bottles.

The Ozona Probiotics for Digestive Health products come in 4-ounce, blue glass bottles and 16-ounce, blue plastic bottles. The GoHealthy Probiotics come in 2-ounce and 4-ounce blue glass bottles.

The affected lots of Ozona Probiotics for Digestive Health were distributed through the company's website, www.ozonaorganics.com and Amazon, while GoHealthy Probiotics were sold through www.gohealthy.us, www.amazon.com, and Walmart stores.

Further, the company has called back Ozona Organics Dog, Cat, Equine, and Swine Probiotics in their entirety. Probiotics for Dogs and Probiotics for Cats come in 4-ounce, blue glass bottles with droppers, while Probiotics for Equine and Probiotics for Swine come in 1-gallon, white plastic bottles with handles.

The distribution dates for affected product are from August 2021 through July 2023, and distributed through the company's website, www.ozonaorganics.com.

According to the agency, there is high water activity in the formula that provides a potential for microbial growth, which may be harmful. However, the company has not received any reports of illnesses related to the recalled products to date.

Consumers are urged not to consume the products and instead dispose of them.

In similar recalls, Seoul, South Korea -based SD Biosensor, Inc. in May called back certain Pilot COVID-19 At-Home Tests, distributed by Roche Diagnostics in the United States, citing potential microbial contamination.

Phoenix, Arizona-based Pharmedica USA LLC in Match recalled Purely Soothing, 15 percent MSM eye drops to the consumer level due to non-sterility.

