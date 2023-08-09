Yungblud Hits The Streets With Younger Self In New 'Lowlife' Video

Yungblud recently released a video for his new single, "Lowlife" showing him strutting around the streets of Camdown Town, London, accompanied by his younger self.

The endearing visual finds Yungblud connecting with and accepting his childhood self, a kid whose oddball and misfit personality was ultimately his ticket to success.

"I wanted to make something that looked like emo Shameless or St Trinians on acid. As I was writing the song, I was visualizing the video in my head, it literally helped me get the words down on paper," Yungblud, whose real name is Dom Harrison, said about the music video.

"I knew it had to be shot in Camden Town and I wanted to be walking side by side with my younger self, guiding him through a f**ked up world based on real memories and people I have encountered in my life," he added. "Almost a message to myself saying that life doesn't always have to be so deep and there is beauty to be found in chaos and opportunity in disaster.

Yungblud said he met the actor playing his younger self while filming a live session in Orleans, adding, "Immediately upon meeting him I knew he had to play the little me. He was such a little brat with a load of bite and energy and felt exactly like me when I was his age so we flew him out to London for the shoot. This video is completely bonkers, but that's what makes it perfect."

Yungblud said while releasing the song in early June that he wrote it because he didn't want to leave his house.



"I wanted to be nothing. So I just didn't leave bed. I was dissatisfied and craving some sort of boredom. The type of boredom where you sit in your house, in the same sheets and watch f**king mind numbing TV, so I wrote a song about it," he said.

(Photo: Tom Pallant)

