logo
Breaking News
  

US Convenes Summit Of 36 Countries, EU To Fight Ransomware Threats

By Joji Xavier   ✉   | Published:
ransomware nov01 lt

The United States will host the second Counter Ransomware Initiative Summit on Tuesday and Wednesday, bringing together leaders from 36 countries and the European Union to shape an impactful set of discussions on how to continue to strengthen global partnerships and more effectively counter ransomware threats.

The international partnership spans most of the world's time zones, and reflects the threat that criminal and cyberattacks bring.

Over the next two days, the summit will have an action-oriented agenda, where Counter Ransomware partners will focus on five working groups themes: resilience, disruption; virtual currency, public-private partnerships; and diplomacy.

They will also hear from leaders across the U.S. government, including FBI director Chris Wray; Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Wally Adeyemo, who will lead a discussion on countering illicit use of cryptocurrency; Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman; and National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan.

"We've invited the private sector to join us for a discussion, because as we know, they have visibility on the threats, on the actors, the networks that are used, and on the best ways to mitigate these threats," a Senior Biden Administration official said at a briefing to preview the Counter Ransomware Initiative Summit.

13 private companies that represent a diverse range of size, regional reach, and focus will attend the discussions and share their perspectives on three questions: "What should governments be doing? What should the private sector be doing? And what can we do together?" to counter ransomware threats.

The summit takes place at a time many countries, including the United States, are witnessing increasing incidents of hacking on the digital networks of important institutions, such as hospitals, schools, and utility companies.

Since last year's virtual summit, the CRI partners worked to increase the resilience of all the partners, disrupt cyber criminals, counter illicit finance, build private-sector partnerships, and strengthen global cooperation to address these challenges.

Combating illicit financial and digital asset transactions will dominate discussion at the Summit.

The summit is expected to institute a set of cyber norms and rules of the road that are recognized across the globe to counter criminal ransomware threats and hold malicious actors accountable.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Business News

Editors Pick
US Judge Blocks Penguin Random House's Planned Merger Of Simon & Schuster
A federal judge has blocked Publisher Penguin Random House's $2.18 billion merger deal with peer Simon & Schuster citing competition concerns for author payouts, reports said. The ruling comes in favor of the U.S. Justice Department's antitrust challenge that the intended merger would unlawfully curtail competition.
Pfizer Boosts FY22 Outlook As Q3 Results Top Estimates
Pfizer Inc. reported a profit for the third quarter that increased six percent from last year, reflecting higher benefit from tax resolutions for multiple years, despite a 6 percent decline in revenues. Both adjusted earnings and quarterly revenues topped analysts' expectations. The company also raised its adjusted earnings and revenue guidance for the full-year 2022.
BP Posts RC Profit In Q3, Underlying RC Profit Beats View; Lifts FY22 Production Forecast
British energy major BP Plc reported Tuesday a replacement cost or RC profit in its third quarter, compared to a loss last year, on strong growth in sales revenue. Underlying RC profit beat market estimates. Further, the company announced $2.5 billion share buyback, which is intended to be executed prior to announcing its fourth-quarter results.
Latest Updates on COVID-19
Read More
COVID-19: Drugs in Development
Follow RTT
Copyright © 2022 RTTNews. All rights reserved. By using this site, you agree to the Terms of Service. About Us   |   Contact Us   |   Privacy   |   Sitemap